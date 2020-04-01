New manager hired for Pierre Regional Airport

Cameron Howard is the new Manager at Pierre Regional Airport.

Tonight, the Pierre City Commission approved Howard’s employment with the City. Howard will begin his duties with the Airport on April 15. He replaces Mike Isaacs who served as Pierre’s Airport Manager from 2008 to January of this year.

“I’m very happy to bring Cameron on board,” said John Childs, City Engineer. “With an aviation background in both commercial and general aviation, he’ll bring a range of perspectives to our airport.”

Howard most recently served as the Administration Manager at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport in Owensboro, Kentucky. Prior to that, Howard served as the Charter Coordinator for Mid-America Jet. He has a commercial pilot’s license and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in aviation from Florida Tech.

“Pierre Regional Airport stands out nationally for what it has accomplished as an Essential Air Service airport,” said Howard. “I’m very much looking forward to helping the community continue to grow its success as a regional airport.”

In his position, Howard will oversee all airport operations including, facilities management, licensing and regulations, federal reporting, hangar and hay leases, Airport Rescue Firefighter Operations, as well as coordination with the federal Transportation Safety Administration, Skywest / United Express, Mustang Aviation, state and federal Departments of Transportation, and local vendors.

Howard was selected from a field of nine candidates from communities all throughout the country.

Last year, Pierre Regional Airport had more than 13,000 enplanements including commercial passengers, charter passengers, and medic flights.