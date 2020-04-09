New Highway Patrol Trooper Recruits Begin Duty

The traditional graduation ceremony will have to wait, but the newest class of South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits completes their training this week.

The 12 recruits are in Pierre today (Thurs.) to receive their patrol vehicles and final equipment. The new troopers will then head to their duty stations to begin their Highway Patrol trooper careers.

Members of Highway Patrol Class 62 and their duty stations are: Troy Archambeault, Faith; Patrick Barnes, Murdo; Colt Frerich, Wall; Dylan Herr, Huron; Taran Hunt, Rapid City; John Marnette, Redfield; Nathan Moore, Pierre; Paul Pelayo, Winner; Kurt Pickard, Chamberlain; Louis Plunkett, Rapid City; Samantha Pulse, Parkston; and, Cody Sellhorst, Philip.