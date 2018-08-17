New Coach New Outlook at Chamberlain This Year (Audio)

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cubs football team has the night off Friday as the first week of the season is their bye week. The Cubs have their fourth head coach in as many years as George Caine takes over the Cubs football program. Being a first year head coach, Caine says that he is trying to bring some things together for the team this year.*

The Cubs have been practicing for a couple of weeks and coach Caine says so far he likes what he sees from this year’s team.*

And he says the strength of the team as he see’s it is in the offensive line where there are some players with talent.*

Coach Caine’s first game and the Cubs season opening game will be a week from Friday when they host Canton at Chamberlain.