New Bronze Statue of Spearfish Native Clint Johnson is Underway

A large, bronze statue of Clint Johnson will be the next statue put up at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.

Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center director Cindy Bahe says Johnson is a 4-time world champion bronc rider from Spearfish.

The large bronze statue of Johnson shows him riding Kicking Bear and Bahe says replicas will be available to buy.

The statue of 9-time World Champion Casey Tibbs riding The Old Grey Mare was placed this past June (2018). It went alongside the 2013 bronze statue of 5-time World Champion Billy Etbauer riding Painted Valley.

Two additional existing large bronze statues of Tibbs and trick rider and philanthropist Mattie Goff Newcombe are on display inside the Rodeo Center Museum.

Tony Chytka of Belle Fourche is the sculptor of all five large bronze statues.

For more information, contact Bahe at the Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094.

Photo caption: T.R. Chytka (left) and Clint Johnson holding the clay model of Johnson’s upcoming bronze statue replica. Photo courtesy: PRCA-James Phifer