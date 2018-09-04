New advice out for detecting, treating concussions in kids

CHICAGO (AP) – New U.S. guidelines for concussions in children recommend against routine X-rays and blood tests for diagnosis. They also reassure parents that most kids’ symptoms clear up within one to three months.

The guidelines released Tuesday in JAMA Pediatrics say signs of potentially more serious injuries that may warrant imaging scans include vomiting, unconsciousness and worsening headaches.

The recommendations are from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC says it’s the first broad evidence-based advice for diagnosing and treating children’s concussions.

Some 1 million U.S. children get concussions each year although the true frequency is unknown because there is no national effort to track them. The CDC has proposed a surveillance system to fill that gap.