New 3D Mammography Equipment at Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics

New equipment at Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics is allowing doctors to better screen for breast cancer.

Mammograms were a conventionally 2 dimensional screening, but now with 3D mammography available in Mobridge, a higher level of detection and accuracy can be achieved.

Casey Huffman, Director of Diagnostic Imaging at Mobridge Regional Hospital says with the new equipment, women in the area won’t need to travel as far for top of the line mammography exams.

Huffman says 3 dimensional mammography is better than conventional 2D methods.