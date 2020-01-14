Nephi Allan Three Legs 1972 – 2020

FORT YATES, ND – Nephi Allan Three Legs, 47, of On The Tree, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in White Earth, ND.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. CST, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Wakpala Community Building, Wakpala, SD. Burial will follow in the LDS Cemetery, Wakpala. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the community building.

Nephi Allen Three Legs was born May 30, 1972 in Fort Yates, ND to James and Lorraine (Tiger) Three Legs. Nephi attended school in Wakpala, SD and transferred to public school and graduated from Standing Rock Grant School in Fort Yates, ND. Nephi lived in Wakpala most of his life with his mother Lorraine.

Nephi worked for the Wakpala Security from February 1, 1994 until 2005. He stayed with his siblings after his mother’s passing in 2000. Nephi lived in Fort Yates, Mobridge and Ohio. After a while he decided to move in with his brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Reba at On The Tree.

Nephi enjoyed singing with all of his brothers and uncles on the Lakeside Drum, he also enjoyed playing video games, doing word finds, and being on his phone. Nephi had a lot of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren he enjoyed spending time with. Especially his little “Boss Baby” Kynzlei B.C.

Nephi always worried about his dog, Spike, and all the other four-legged animals on the ranch. Before he lost his leg, he would walk everywhere down along the Moreau River. Nephi loved the country life. He will be missed by all his brothers, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was loved by so many.

Nephi is survived by his brothers: William “Bill” Three Legs of Wakpala, Pete (Yvonne) Three Legs of Fort Yates, ND, Tom (Reba) Three Legs of On The Tree, and Vaughn (Stoney) Three Legs of Wakpala; adopted brother, Tom Demery of Mundaree, ND, Matthew (Julia) Davila of Austin, TX, Todd Goodsell of Bismarck, ND, Richard (Melanie) Schmucker of Canada; aunt, Maria Hopkin of Portland, OR; and a special friend, Shavonne Bird of New Town, ND.

Nephi was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lorraine (Tiger) Three Legs; brothers: Little Jim, Larry, Stan, Webster, and Clyde; paternal grandparents: Henry and Matilda Three Legs; and maternal grandparents, John Lewis and Rose Tiger; nephew Eric Three Legs; and four legged friends: Spike, Genghus, and Kola.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Nehpi’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)