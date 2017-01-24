Neiber Providing Fourth Set of Eyes

BROOKINGS, S.D. – After trolling the sidelines for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits for 15 years, former women’s basketball coach Nancy Neiber has found a part-time job that keeps her connected to a sport that is in her blood. Neiber has been an official observer in grading Summit League Basketball officials since the 2007-08 season. Neiber’s years of coaching experience qualified her in the eyes of the NCAA, but for her, if she was going to take on this challenge, she was going to put as much into it as she did her Jackrabbits. When the games begin, Neiber is looking for what J.D. Collins, the NCAA National coordinator of men’s officials, says to look for—you want the right official in the right position making the right call. With rule changes and student-athletes getting bigger, faster and better, Neiber watches the officials positioning and their angles when it comes to making the right call. And with scoreboards featuring video replays, Neiber is not afraid of using technology in her evaluations. After observing for the last decade, Neiber is still excited about her role. For her, one of the perks is The Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls where she spends the four days soaking up everything she can, but also functioning as the officials’ go-to-person. Neiber is a native of Pierre, grew up and graduated from Riggs High School.