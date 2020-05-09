NDSU Wide Reciever Transfers to Northern State

ABERDEEN, S.D. – Former North Dakota State Wide Receiver Jimmy Kepouros will join the Northern State Wolves as a senior grad transfer with one year of eligibility left this coming season. Kepouros redshirted at Western Michigan in 2015, playing at the College of DuPage in 2016 before spending the last three years at NDSU. Last season he hauled in 30 passes for 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the Bison claim their 8th national title in the last nine years. Kepouros joins an already loaded Wolves offense that should even be better know. Northern returns their starting quarterback in Hunter Trautman,their top two receivers in Dakota Larson and Greg Lux)and leading rusher Isaiah Cherrier.

(nsuwolves.com)