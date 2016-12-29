NDSU Ends SDSU’s 34 Game Home Win Streak

BROOKINGS, SD—South Dakota State opened Summit League play with an 80-69 loss to North Dakota State as its 34-game home winning streak came to an end Wednesday evening at Frost Arena. SDSU (7-9, 0-1 Summit League) lead by 15 early in the second half but a charging NDSU (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) team used a cold spell to end the Jacks’ streak. Mike Daum led the way with 24 points for the Jackrabbits and added eight rebounds, second on the boards behind A.J. Hess, who grabbed 10 rebounds. Skyler Flatten and TEven King each had 11 points for the Jacks while Michael Orris finished with six points, six rebounds and four assists. Five Bison scored in double figures as Paul Miller paced NDSU with 21 points and 10 rebounds. South Dakota State welcomes South Dakota to town this Saturday, Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve, South Dakota Corn Showdown Series matchup at 1 p.m.