ND Pheasant hunters asked to report Palmer amaranth weeds

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is asking pheasant hunters to keep an eye out for an aggressive pigweed species that has made its way into the state.

Palmer amaranth was positively identified in the state for the first time earlier this summer, in McIntosh County. Suspected plants in other eastern North Dakota counties are going through DNA analysis.

The weed can grow as tall as 7 feet. It’s strong enough to stop combines and resist many herbicides, and it’s devastated crops in other parts of the country.

North Dakota’s regular pheasant season opens Saturday and continues through Jan. 6. Hunters are being asked to report any suspected Palmer amaranth plants they come across.