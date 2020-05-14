NCBA opposes government mandate restricting cattle marketing options

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Policy Division Chair and South Dakota Rancher Todd Wilkinson Wednesday released the following statement in response to the bill introduced by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) that would require a minimum of 50% of a meat packer’s volume of beef slaughter be purchased on the cash market:

“Currently, cattle producers utilize a multitude of methods to market their livestock, including the cash market. Increased price discovery will benefit all segments of the cattle industry — that is why NCBA has been closely working with key stakeholders, industry experts, and our partners in academia to develop tangible means to meet that end. Any solution must not restrict an individual producer’s freedom to pursue marketing avenues that they determine best suit their business’ unique needs. Government mandates, like that being proposed by Senator Grassley, would arbitrarily force many cattle producers to change the way they do business. We will continue to work toward a more equitable solution and invite Senator Grassley, and other lawmakers interested in this conversation, to join us in the search for an industry-led solution based in free market principles.”