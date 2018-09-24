National Voter Registration Day is Tomorrow

Tomorrow (Sept. 25) is National Voter Registration Day.

Sec. of State Shantel Krebs says while our state has made great progress with 592,762 South Dakota residents currently registered to vote, there are an additional 56,902 people who are at least 18 years of age but are not yet registered.

Voter registration events planned in Pierre include:

League of Women Voters Pierre outside the US Post Office from 8:30am-5:30pm

Rawlins Municipal Library from noon-7pm

South Dakota residents can also register to vote at their local county auditor’s office across the state, as well as the Secretary of State’s office in the Capitol Building in Pierre.

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office has a Voter Information Portal available on their website to enable current registered voters to confirm their registration status, find their polling place, track their absentee ballot, and view their sample ballot. https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx

The registration deadline to be eligible to vote in the Nov. 6 General Election in South Dakota is Oct. 22– 15 days prior to the election.

The link to the Ballot Question Information Pamphlet is https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2018-GeneralElection-Ballot-Question-Pamphlet.aspx.