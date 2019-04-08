National Library Week Celebration Starts today

Today (Mon.) kicks off the annual Nation Library Week Celebration at Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre. As part of the celebration, the Library is giving away prizes to those who sign up for a library card or enroll in a continuing education class.

Library director Robin Schrupp says the week provides a fun way to invite the public in to celebrate the ongoing importance and evolution of libraries. She says public libraries are a resource hub for many people. The library offers personal enrichment classes, connections to a number of databases, social opportunities for all ages and of course, reading material.

To encourage use of the library, the first ten people to sign up for a library card this week will receive a reusable shopping bag, and the first five people to enroll in a Gale online class will receive a post it cube. Other door prizes will be given out.

National Library Week has been celebrated by libraries across the country each April since 1958.

For more information, visit the Rawlins Municipal Library (1000 E. Church St.) or go online at rawlinslibrary.org.