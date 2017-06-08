National Get Outdoors Day is June 10

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is encouraging individuals and families of all ages to head outdoors this weekend to enjoy National Get Outdoors Day on June 10.

In addition, each year, June is proclaimed as “Great Outdoors Month” in South Dakota, in an effort to connect outdoor enthusiasts across the state and country to nature.

Locally there is the Techno Treasure Hunt Walk in the Park, Oahe Downstream Recreation Area Fort Pierre at 2pm CT Info:605.223.7722

For more info on the Oahe Downstream Rec Area click here http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/oahe-downstream/?utm_source=iContact&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=GFP%20News&utm_content

South Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas provide opportunities for all ages to celebrate family fun in nature. Check out the online events calendar for more information on the events listed above and others throughout the rest of the summer at gfp.sd.gov.