National gas price average inches up for 1st time in 3 months; SD average inches down

The average price for a gallon of gas in the US increased one cent last week, but the average price in South Dakota went down a penny.

The national gas price average is $2.25 per gallon. The one cent increase is the first one since October. Despite the increase, the average is 14 cents cheaper month-over-month and 28 cents cheaper year-over-year.

The average gas price in South Dakota is $2.15 per gallon, down one cent from a week ago, down 24 cents from a month ago and down 33 cents from a year ago.

Montana’s 33 cent decline in price for an average gallon of gas was the most of any state in the past month. South Dakota’s 24 cent decrease compares to a 22 cent decrease in North Dakota and a 20 cent decline in Minnesota.