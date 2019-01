According to AAA, the national gas price average held steady this past week at $2.25 per gallon– three cents shy of the lowest U.S. average since December 2016.

The average price in South Dakota is $2.15 per gallon, the same as a week ago, 15 cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents cheaper than one year ago.

The nation’s least expensive markets are: Missouri ($1.90), Arkansas and Oklahoma ($1.94) and Mississippi ($1.95).