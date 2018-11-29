Thursday, November 29, 2018
National Gas Price Average Dropping Toward Lowest of the Year

Jody Heemstra

According to AAA, the national gas price average has dropped seven cents over the past week to land at $2.56. The national average was lowest back in January at $2.49 while May brought the most expensive price of $2.97.

AAA spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl says in South Dakota, the statewide average is $2.56, down five cents from one week ago, down 32 cents from a month ago but up four cents from one year ago.

The nation’s least expensive markets are: Missouri ($2.18), Oklahoma ($2.21), South Carolina ($2.23).