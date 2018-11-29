National Gas Price Average Dropping Toward Lowest of the Year

According to AAA, the national gas price average has dropped seven cents over the past week to land at $2.56. The national average was lowest back in January at $2.49 while May brought the most expensive price of $2.97.

AAA spokesperson Marilyn Buskohl says in South Dakota, the statewide average is $2.56, down five cents from one week ago, down 32 cents from a month ago but up four cents from one year ago.

The nation’s least expensive markets are: Missouri ($2.18), Oklahoma ($2.21), South Carolina ($2.23).