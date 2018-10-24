National Disability Employment Month Program

October is Disability Employment Awareness Month. The South Dakota Department of Human Services, Bureau of Human Resources, Department of Labor and Regulation and the South Dakota Retailers Association are working together to present a National Disability Employment Month (NDEAM) program for area employers inside the Capitol Lake Visitors Center in Pierre Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at 9a.m.

SD Department of Human Services Division of Rehabilitation Services Director Eric Weiss was in the KGFX studio to share the details.