National American Legion Commander Comes to SD

The National Commander of the American Legion will spend next week meeting with members across South Dakota.

Commander Brett Reistad from Manassas, VA, will begin his tour of the state Monday (Nov. 5) in Sioux Falls and finish Nov. 9 in Box Elder. Reistad will have supper with American Legion Post 20 members in Fort Pierre Nov. 6. He’ll have breakfast with Post 8 members in Pierre Nov. 7.2

Along with stopping at Legion Posts, Reistad will visit the Veterans Hospitals in Sioux Falls and Hot Springs, the Veterans Home in Hot Springs and the Fort Meade National Cemetery.

All veterans and veteran advocates are welcome to attend at any of the locations.