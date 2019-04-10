Nathaniel Little Shield 1974 – 2019

EAGLE BUTTE, SD – Nathaniel Little Shield, 44, of Eagle Butte formerly of Cherry Creek, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck, ND with his loving wife, Alice and other family members beside him.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Cherry Creek Gym, Cherry Creek, SD. Burial will follow in the Congregational Cemetery, Cherry Creek, SD. A wake service will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 and 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at the gym. A procession will take place at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 from the hill east of town.

Nathaniel Niles Little Shield was born in Sioux Falls, SD on June 21, 1974 to the late Theophile and Myrtle Little Shield. He spent his early years in Cherry Creek, SD. He attended Cherry Creek day school, Red Scaffold day school and Takini School.

In 1994 Nathaniel met the love of his life, Alice Velenzuela. They were blessed with a son Dakota Niles along with his step children who he raised as his own: Jose, Ricardo, Dulce’, and Trinity. He later raised two nephews, Jordan and Jaren Clown. Later he became the great grandfather to Xzaidriedn, J’Savain, Cante, Dezire, Analiese, and Javen. He was a very good pape to all of them who he loved dearly.

Nathaniel’s heath has gotten worse the last two years. In the last year his wife Alice, his son Dakota, his daughter Trinity, and nephews, Jordan & Jaren Clown took care of him as he needed constant care. He fought so hard to live always stating he didn’t want to leave his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was very proud of teaching his grandson J’Savain how to play the drums and how to set them up. He would have him set them up and sit and watch him play to music that he loved. He told his grandson to continue to play for him when he is gone.

When he was a baby, he would play the role of baby Jesus. In high school, he was a bareback rider, participated in the rodeo club, and did welding and woodworking. He continued to be around horses. He had a love for them and spent time breaking them. He had three favorite horses, Whiskey, Perfect and Goliath.

He played guitar and drummed for the Red Man Band; which included Ruben Ward, Howard Big Eagle, Delbert Stands, Paul Lopez, Mikey Janes, and Ivan Bruguier. After that band, he was with the Zig Zag band, which was with Delbert Stands and Tyron Johnson. He then made a tape at KLND with Harvey Hawking, Byron Buffalo, and Ivan Bruguier. He also played in a band with John Mesteth and Jared Uses Many, and then he played with his current band, D-N-D, “Delbert, Nathan, Darrell”.

His hobbies included welding, woodworking, mechanics, guitar playing, and drumming.

He loved being around family. He loved to make family and friends laugh. He loved cookouts, campfires, fishing, dances, drumming, and going for long rides. He also loved dancing in the Hat n Boot contest. In 2004 he started his suicide ride and all his family helped in any and every way they could. It was an event everyone looked forward to every year during the Cherry Creek Wacipi, except the past two years when Nathan’s health went down fast.

He is survived by Wife of 24 years, Alice Valenzuela; his children: Dakota, Trinity, Dulce’, Ricardo, Jose, Jordan, and Jaren; three sisters, Valtina, June, and Nora; seven brothers: Morris, Steven, Theodore, Clyde, Norman, Narlin (Dixie), and Andrew “Andy”; step-brothers: Sheldon Good Eagle, Howard, Richard, and Melvin Little Hawk; step-sisters: Sonya, Semone, Connie, and Debbie Little Hawk; cousins: Marilyn Runs After, Arlene Demery, Sylvester Waloke, Paul White Megpie; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins, and special grandchildren: Xzaidrien, J’savian, Cante, Dezire, Analiese, and Javen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Theophile Little Shield Sr. and Myrtle Hale-Little Shield; grandson, Steven Red Elk; sisters, Mary Ann Little Shield and Judy Little Shield; nephews: Shane Little Shield and Tyson Little Shield; grandparents: Edward Washington Little Shield, Julia Iron Cane-Little Shield, Joe Hale, Nancy Cloud-Hale; adopted parents, Richard and Elizabeth Little Hawk; and other numerous relatives.

Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Nathaniel’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)