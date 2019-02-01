Naomi Meyer 1929 – 2019

HARROLD, SD – Naomi R. Meyer, 90, of Harrold, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Avera-St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be held 5:00-6:45pm, Friday, February 1, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Harrold concluding with a Prayer Service at 6:45pm. Funeral Services will begin at 2:30pm, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Harrold Auditorium with interment following at Medicine Hill Cemetery.

Naomi Ruth (Winckler) Meyer was born on January 25, 1929, to Jacob and Magdalena (Stiefel) Winckler. Naomi was a lifelong resident of Harrold, SD. She married Robert Lee Meyer on

August 17, 1946.

Naomi was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. At age 13, she became the organist and played for many years. As well as other church activities, Naomi was an active member of the Ladies Guild.

Naomi was employed in 1972 by the Hughes County Auditor’s Office. In 1982, she became auditor and then retired in 1992.

Naomi enjoyed her flowers, gardening, caring for her cats and baking for her family, friends and the Senior Center. She touched many lives with her willingness to always help when needed.

Naomi leaves many who loved her dearly. Grateful for having shared her life are her three children: Jo Ann (Keith) Giles of Casper WY, Robin (David) Faulstich of Highmore SO, and Michael (Janice) Meyer of Harrold SD along with her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Naomi was preceded in death by her husband Robert, daughter Mary Finch, her brothers and sisters: Richard, Gottlieb, Alma, Martha, Carl, George, Donald, Robert, Evelyn Mae (Infant); her half brothers and sisters: Paulina, Emil Winckler, Bertha, Mary, Albert, Alvin, Emil Stiefel; and her niece Shirley whom she always considered a sister.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Naomi’s name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com