Names Released in Corson County Fatal Crash

MCLAUGHL, S.D. – A 16-year-old McLaughlin male has been identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Aug. 1, north of McLaughlin.

Daimon Ducheneax was the passenger in a 2002 Ford Explorer which was southbound on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off the road, went into the ditch and eventually rolled. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died later at a Bismarck, N.D. hospital.

Another McLaughlin resident, Kyle Martin, 17, was the driver. He was wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a Bismarck hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Standing Rock BIA and Standing Rock Ambulance.

