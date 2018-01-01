Name Released in Corson County Fatal Crash

McLAUGHLIN, S.D. – A McLaughlin man has been identified as the person who was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of McLaughlin.

Joseph Summers, 37, was driving a 1999 Chevy Suburban westbound on U.S. Highway 12 when the vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane. The vehicle eventually slid back across both lanes, entered the north ditch and rolled multiple times.

Summers, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person involved in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Standing Rock Ranger Service and Standing Rock Ambulance Service.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.