Name of Victim Released in Fatal Timber Lake SD Fire

TIMBER LAKE SD - Dewey County Sheriff’s Department spoke with DRG news this Wednesday morning and officially released the name of the man in the fatal fire at Timber Lake SD that occurred at 3:30am Monday March 27th.

Timber Lake resident, 62 year old Leroy Linderman was found in the home that was a total loss to the fire. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Timber Lake SD. Kesling Funeral of Mobridge is in charge of arrangements.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal and ATF are investigating the fire.