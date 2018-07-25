NAIA National Men’s Basketball Tournament to Stay in Sioux Falls

INDIANAPOLIS – The NAIA announced Wednesday that the Division II Men’s Basketball National Championships will remain in Sioux Falls and be played at the Sanford Pentagon through 2020. The event will be played March 11-17, and be hosted by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, Dakota State University and Northwestern College. The two institutions also hosted the 2018 tournament, which was played in Sioux Falls after being moved from Branson, Missouri. In November 2017, the NAIA awarded both the 2018 and 2019 events to Sioux Falls. The 2020 tournament will be the final tournament before the NAIA’s two basketball divisions merge into one for the 2021 tournaments and beyond. The merger was approved by membership and the NAIA Council of Presidents during the 2018 NAIA National Convention.

(Information found on www.mitchellrepuplic.com)