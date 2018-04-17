NAIA Basketball Going to One Division

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA will move to a single division in both men’s and women’s basketball, effective for the 2020-21 academic year, with a maximum limit of eight scholarships for each. The decision was approved by the Council of Presidents on Monday at the 2018 NAIA National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. The Council Of Presidtns vote concluded nearly two years of NAIA basketball research and data analysis, led by a task force of representatives from NAIA member institutions. The task force also recommends a postseason format including 64 postseason qualifiers as well as a 16-team final site tournament to the National Administrative Council. South Dakota has several NAIA schools including Dakota State in Madison, Mount Marty in Yankton, Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell and Presentation College in Aberdeen. Previously, the NAIA had single divisions in men’s and women’s basketball until 1992, when two divisions were created to better accommodate a range of school sizes and the varying number of scholarships schools could award. However, over the last seven years, the difference between the average aid awarded at Division I and II schools had narrowed considerably.