NABC Honors NSU’s Fox with Post Season Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today the 2020 NABC Coaches’ Division II All-District teams and coaches, recognized Northern State sophomore Parker Fox on the Division II All District team. The Northern State sophomore earned his second all-region honors of the 2019-20 season. Fox led the team this season averaging 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He shot a team best 60.5% from the floor, adding 75 blocks, 33 steals, and 49 assists. Fox also tallied 12 double-doubles on the year. In addition, he was named the NSIC Defensive Player of the Year as a member of the All-Conference team and Fox garnered NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament MVP honors.