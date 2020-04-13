Myron Kusler 1933 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Myron Kusler, 86, of Pierre, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Myron was born November 30, 1933 to John and Amelia (Maier) Kusler. He is survived by his wife Mabel, daughters: Vicky (Mike) Dix of Sioux Falls, SD; Sharon (Troy) Bren of Arvada, CO; Julie (Brad) Samuelson, Pierre, SD along with a host grandchildren, extended family members and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be broadcast live at 11:00am, Thursday, April 16, 2020 at www.feigumfh.com. You can reserve a “virtual” seat at his service by emailing myheartispresent@yahoo.com or by calling Feigum Funeral Home at (605)224-4902 and a heart with your name will be placed on an unfilled chair. Myron’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Lutheran Memorial Church in lieu of flowers. A full life story can be viewed at www.feigumfh.com