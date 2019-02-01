Myron Curley 1957 – 2019

IRON LIGHTNING, SD – Myron Curley, 61, of Iron Lightning, entered the spirit world Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. MST, Monday, February 4, 2019 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Eagle Butte. A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the church, with a procession from the 4-mile east of town at 3:00 p.m.

Myron James Curley was born December 11, 1957 at the Old Agency to Cecil J. Sr. and Amy (Iron Lightning) Curley. He attended school at Iron Lightning and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte High School. During his school years Myron participated in baseball, football, and basketball.

Following high school Myron enlisted in the United States Army, serving three years prior to his honorable discharge. Upon his return to Eagle Butte, Myron started work for the CRST Land Office in range management. In 1988, he went to work for the BIA as a home assistant for the Stepping Stone Program. 2005 led to some heath issues causing him to adjust his life. Over the last several years he worked for I.H.S. helping with patient transport until he retired in 2012.

In 1978, Myron met Mary Ellen Traversie, and together they had three children: James, Mariah, and Aaron. Myron continued his life in Eagle Butte where he was active in intermural sports and the community. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially any help he could offer to the church. He loved his family, spending time with his grandchildren, and rooting for his favorite football team; the Seattle Seahawks.

Myron is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; his children: Aaron Runs After, James Curley and Mariah Jade Curley; grandchildren: Jordan, Rasool, and Sadie Curley, Alexander, Aaron Jr., Adonis, Sheridan and Mariam Runs After; brothers: Danny, Cecil Jr., Irving, and Keith Curly; sisters: Linda, Amelia, E. Rose, and Joan Curley and Melissa Jewett.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Amy Curley; brothers: Kenneth, Arlen, and Andy Curley; sister, Grace Agneau; and one adopted brother, Chip Loudner.

