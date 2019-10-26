MVP Defeats Chamberlain in Volleyball

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cubs played well but still came up short to Mount Vernon-Plankinton in high school volleyball Friday night in Chamberlain. The Cubs dropped the match in four games by scores of 25-15, 19-25, 27-25, 29-27. Chamberlain was led by Hannah Anderson who had a big night with 24 digs, 17 kills and 10 blocks. Mya Knippling added nine kills and four aces and Makenzy Mutziger dished out 22 assists as the Cubs fell to 14-12 on the season. Katlyn Briggs recorded 22 digs for Mount Vernon-Plankinton in the win. Shyla Tobin chipped in 24 assists and added eight digs for the Titans who improved to 12-9 on the season. Chamberlain is back in action today playing in a tournament in Parkston.