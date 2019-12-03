MVFC Football All Newcomer Team Named

SAINT LOUIS – Quarterback Trey Lance of North Dakota State has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Year and the league’s Freshman of the Year. He heads a list of 24 student-athletes named to the 2019 Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team. Several players from South Dakota State were named to the team including quarterback J’Bore Gibbs and wide reciever Jaxon Janke on offense along with cornerback Diamond Evans, safety Micheal Griffen II and defensive end Quinton Hicks on defense. Griffen II is a junior while the other four players are freshman. The University of South Dakota had one player named to the All Newcomer team. He is linebacker Jakari Starling who is a freshman. Click to see the list of players on the team

2019 MVFC All-Newcomer Team (1)