Mushroom Gathering on the Forest

CHADRON NE – Morel mushrooms are edible, choice wild mushrooms that sometimes fruit prolifically in the years immediately after an area has been burned by wildfire. Mushroom hunting on the Pine Ridge Ranger District has become quite popular the last several years. Last year several local hunters were joined by others from Colorado, Wyoming and eastern Nebraska collecting these delectable fungi.

Yellow Morel Mushroom

John Lee, Forester for the Pine Ridge Ranger District said, “We are starting to see folks come in to ask about hunting and gathering mushrooms on National Forest System lands.” Lee continued, “Free permits are available at our office for mushroom hunters looking to collect them for personal use. If folks are looking to harvest mushrooms for commercial use, they will need to contact our office so we can get a better understanding and set them up for success.”

Because mushrooms flourish in areas of dead and decaying trees, District Ranger, Tim Buskirk cautions mushroom hunters and all visitors to be aware of their surroundings while they are out enjoying their public lands. “It’s been nearly five years since West Ash Fire in 2012. The trees that died following this fire have become extremely brittle and can come down without warning.” Buskirk adds, “We ask everyone, while they are working or recreating in these areas to look up, down and all around to help avoid being injured or worse by a falling tree or limb.”

If people are interested in more information on obtaining a permit to collect morel mushrooms or any other recreational activity they can contact the Pine Ridge Ranger District at (308) 432-0300 or stop by our office at 125 North Main Street in Chadron. Office hours are 8:00 – 4:30 Monday through Friday.