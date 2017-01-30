Museum Activity Day, SDSU ice cream at Cultural Heritage Center on Feb. 5

PIERRE, S.D. – Create your own snowflakes at Museum Activity Day at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre from 1-4 p.m. CST on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Make 3-D paper snowflakes and craft snowflakes from Q-tips, construction paper and other materials. All supplies are provided. Round out the day with a frosty treat of South Dakota State University Dairy Bar ice cream.

“This year we will be serving Butter Brickle, Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Carmel Revel at no charge,” said museum director Jay Smith. “We hope visitors of all ages will come and enjoy making snowflakes while enjoying some of the best ice cream in the country. Kids of all ages can make their own special crafts and take it home with them – and the best part is that there is no charge, making it a fantastic day to come in with the entire family.”

There is free admission to the museum on Feb. 5 that will allow visitors to enjoy the quilt and photo shows in the Hogen Gallery and “Building South Dakota” in the Observation Gallery. The primary galleries, housing “The South Dakota Experience,” will be open, too, so that visitors may explore South Dakota’s rich and diverse history.

Regular museum hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. There is normally a small admission fee for adults, but children 17and younger are always free.