Museum Activity Day, SDSU ice cream at Cultural Heritage Center on Feb. 5

PIERRE SD – Ronette Rumpca of the Cultural Heritage Center was in studio Tuesday Morning to visit with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the Feb 5th activity coming up this Sunday.

Make 3-D paper snowflakes and craft snowflakes from Q-tips, construction paper and other materials. All supplies are provided. Round out the day with a frosty treat of South Dakota State University Dairy Bar ice cream from 1-4 p.m. CST on Sunday, Feb. 5.

There is free admission to the museum on Feb. 5 that will allow visitors to enjoy the quilt and photo shows in the Hogen Gallery and “Building South Dakota” in the Observation Gallery. The primary galleries, housing “The South Dakota Experience,” will be open, too, so that visitors may explore South Dakota’s rich and diverse history.

Regular museum hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. on Sunday. There is normally a small admission fee for adults, but children 17and younger are always free.