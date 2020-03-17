Murdo Woman Indicted on Drug Trafficking Charges

A Murdo woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

32-year-old Moriah Moran pled not guilty.

The Indictment alleges on May 7, 2019, Moran knowingly and intentionally possessed with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in Todd County, on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation.

The maximum penalty if convicted is 40 years in prison and/or a $5-million fine, at least 4 years of supervised release and restitution may be ordered.

Moran was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.