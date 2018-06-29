Multiple Tornadoes Hit Harding County Last Night

STURGIS, SD (KBHB)- Some damage is being reported from Harding County after tornadoes touched down in several areas Thursday night.

Meteorologist Kyle Carstens from the National Weather Service Office in Rapid City says he’s heard reports of at least eight tornadoes touching down. One of them was a large one to the west of Buffalo.

He says forecasters will be headed to northwest South Dakota today to check on the damage.

The Harding County Facebook page has gotten reports of some damaged buildings, but no injuries have been reported. They are asking anyone with damage to contact the Harding County Department of Equalization at 605-375-3234.

The National Weather Service in Billings also reports tornadoes touched down in southeast Montana Thursday night.

Photo credit: Charlotte Ottmo of Harding County