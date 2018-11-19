Multiple Arrests in Pierre Over the Weekend

PIERRE- A 49-year-old Pierre man faces several charges after starting an altercation in a parking lot Friday evening.

The Pierre Police Department reports officers being called to the 100 block of West Sioux because a male subject struck a shopping cart with his vehicle. Cory Williams then aggressively confronted the person pushing the cart. Another person intervened on behalf of the person pushing the cart. Williams initiated a physical confrontation with the male who intervened. While officers were arriving, Williams left the scene driving his vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop and learned Williams had been consuming alcohol.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Williams was placed under arrest and charged with Simple Assault, DUI, Driving While Revoked and Open Container in a Motor Vehicle. He was taken to the Hughes County Jail.

The other persons involved were not injured.

PIERRE- A 30-year-old Pierre woman faces drug, alcohol and driving charges after being arrested early Saturday morning.

According to the Pierre Police Department, an officer observed a vehicle operated by Evette Christensen make an illegal right turn in the 200 Block of North Euclid. An enforcement stop was initiated and during the investigation the officer noted evidence of recent marijuana consumption. As a result, a DUI investigation was conducted.

Christensen was placed under arrest for:

DUI

Ingestion of a Substance to Become Intoxicated

Ingestion of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Improper Right Turn

Driving Without a License

Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

She was taken to the Hughes County Jail.

PIERRE- A 38-year-old Pierre man faces DUI 4th Offense and Driving While Revoked charges after being arrested early yesterday (Sun.) morning.

Information from the Pierre Police Department shows officers were called to the 1700 block of North Harrison because a vehicle had driven over fencing in the parking lot, resulting in a traffic crash. Officers arrived and located the vehicle with Taylor Roberts inside. During the investigation, officers learned Roberts had been consuming alcohol prior to the crash.

Roberts was taken to the Hughes County jail.