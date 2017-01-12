Mug Shot Bill Passes Senate Judiciary Committee

PIERRE SD (News Affiliate – Perry Miller) – A bill making criminal booking photos available to the public passes easily through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill was brought forth by Attorney General Marty Jackley. He says the legislation would make mug shots a public record under South Dakota law and would improve transparency.

Senator Craig Kennedy of Yankton, a lawyer, provided the lone vote against the measure.

He says that includes people who may never be charged with a crime or may be found innocent.

Jackley believes the gains outweigh any possible consequences. A perp walk photograph is a picture of the suspect being taken to or from court, often in cuffs or chains and jail stripes.

Governor Dennis Daugaard said this week that he supports the legislation.

The measure made it through committee on a six-one vote and now goes to the Senate floor.