Mount Marty Teams With Sacred Heart Hoops

YANKTON, S.D. – Mount Marty, the Yankton-based NAIA institution this week announced a joint venture with Sacred Hoops, a youth basketball academy, to provide South Dakota athletes an opportunity to stay in-state and attend Mount Marty. Under the agreement, Sacred Hoops athletes who go on to play any sport at Mount Marty will be awarded an automatic $16,000 (minimum) scholarship. Those scholarships, which are subject to admission requirements, are renewable for four years and have a minimum net value of $64,000. Director of Sacred Heart Hoops, Alan Bertram, says it is the first agreement of it’s kind and calls it “unprecedented in our state.”

Sacred Hoops Basketball Academy — which has headquarters in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City — provides individualized training and tournament opportunities for South Dakota players. The program features more than 32 summer teams and conducts more than 150 high school program workouts in the off-season, along with various types of skill workouts, coaching clinics and humanitarian events.