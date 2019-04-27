Mount Marty Names New Mens Basketball Head Coach

YANKTON, S.D. – Todd Lorensen was named the new head coach of the Mount Marty Lancers men’s basketball program on Friday. The hiring of Lorensen comes exactly two weeks after athletic director Chris Kassin announced he was taking over as the head men’s basketball coach, and Kassin said Friday that Lorensen presented himself as a candidate in the later stages of the search process. Mount Marty began its search for a new coach after Cody Schilling stepped down last month after two seasons. Schilling had helped infuse some excitement into the Lancer men’s basketball program, and with the upcoming construction of a $15 million indoor fieldhouse and upcoming renovations to Cimpl Arena. Lorenszen comes to Mount Marty from Southwestern Junior College in Iowa where he led that program to a junior college national championship in his third season at the school and the next season took Southwestern back to the semifinals. The Iowa native compiled a 113-25 record in four seasons at the small college in Creston, Iowa.