Motorists Reminded to Watch for Bicyclists Between Miller and Union Center

Motorists on US Highway 14 and SD Highway 34 in the central part of South Dakota today (Mon.) and tomorrow (Tues.) will likely encounter quite a few bicyclists as the Ride Across South Dakota bicycle tour crosses the state from Sioux Falls to Hulett, WY.

Motorists are being asked to slow down and pass with care when you encounter the bicyclists who are staying overnight in Miller tonight (June 4) and in Fort Pierre tomorrow night (June 5). The Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre is hosting a social, dinner and presentation for the riders. The public is also welcome.

This year’s Day 6, 128 mile leg of the event from Fort Pierre to Union Center is the longest ever in the tour’s six year history. There is an option to take a shuttle to Hayes to start the day, making it a 94 mile trip for those who choose to do that.

RASDak has donated a bicycle service station to both Pierre and Fort Pierre. Its also donating stations to Brookings and Belle Fourche. The event includes over 170 riders from Canada and more than 20 states ranging in age from 13 to 74. A full route map are at rasdak.com.