Motorists Encouraged to Be Alert During Fireball Run Activities

PIERRE, S.D.- Spectators, participants and tv crews are gathering on Pierre Street this afternoon to watch as Amazon Prime’s Fireball Run television show comes to town.
To accommodate all of the activities several streets are closed today (Fri.) or tomorrow. Today, Pierre Street and Dakota Avenue are affected.
Pierre Police captain Jason Jones encourages the motoring public to be alert.
Tomorrow (Sat.) from 6-9:30 a.m., Broadway Avenue will be closed from South Dakota Boulevard to Governor’s Drive.
