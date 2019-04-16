Most Pierre School District staff to receive 5% pay raise in 2019-20

Employees of the Pierre School District will receive a 5% raise in the 2019-20 school year– an amount double what the district will get in education funding from the state.

Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says the School Board and administration are committed to holding other costs down so they can reward staff with a larger increase in compensation.

Glodt says the Pierre School Board is committed to making this district’s salaries competitive.

Glodt says the exception to the 5% pay raise is new staff who will start their first year with the Pierre School District this coming year. Those employees will see a 4.5% increase.