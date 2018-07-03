Most Fireworks Not Allowed Within Pierre City Limits

Discharging of most types of fireworks is not permitted within Pierre city limits.

Pierre Fire Department chief Ian Paul says small, non airborne fireworks may be allowed in town.

Chief Paul notes that fireworks related accidents do occur each year, however, most could be eliminated if some basic safety steps are taken.

Fireworks can be sold in South Dakota through July 5 and can be legally discharged through July 8.

Some common safety tips for using consumer fireworks in the hopes that injuries to consumers and accidental fires can be avoided this season:

Parents and caretakers should always closely supervise teens if they are using fireworks.

Parents should not allow young children to handle or use fireworks.

Fireworks should only be used outdoors.

Light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from the house, dry vegetation and flammable materials.

Always have water ready if you are shooting fireworks.

Wear safety glasses whenever using fireworks.

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.

More information on legal fireworks city ordinance 8-1-113 can be found on the City of Pierre website by following the link: http://www.cityofpierre.org/DocumentCenter/View/193/Article-1—Offenses-Against-Public-Order?bidId=