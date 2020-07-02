Mosquitoes carry West Nile Virus; Current research shows they don’t transmit coronavirus

Thousands will gather at rodeos, parades and fireworks displays as we celebrate our nation’s independence this weekend, but not all of the attendees will be human.

Dr. Amanda Bachmann is the SDSU Extension pesticide education and urban entomology field specialist. She says summer is mosquito season, which means means West Nile Virus.

Bachmann says at this point, research shows the virus that causes COVID-19 is not carried by mosquitoes.

Since its first human WNV case in 2001, the state has reported 2,612 human cases and 46 deaths. This week, the state Department of Health said over 200 South Dakota towns, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants intended to control mosquitoes to prevent West Nile virus.

For more information about West Nile Virus, go to westnile.sd.gov.

Additionally, if weather conditions are favorable this evening (Thurs.), Pierre will be fogging residential areas to kill mosquitoes.