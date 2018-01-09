Moser Named Riggs High School “Warrior of the Month”

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) is giving out several other awards over the course of the school year along with their Athlete of the Week Award winners. PACA is giving out it’s Pierre Governors/National Guard “Warrior of the Month” award to Micah Moser who is an accomplished gymnast for the Pierre Lady Governors as well a member of the Riggs High School Choir. In addition to becoming one of the Lady Gov Gymnastics team co-captains, Mikah has earned an all-around spot in the state gymnastics meet after competing in only three regular season meets. She also received state qualifying scores for bars, beam, vault and floor at the Huron Quad, Lolly Forseth Invitational, Hub City Invitational, Jill McCormick Invitational, Rapid City Triangular and Pierre Triangular, as well. Mikah has already tied the school vault record that she set last year. She broke the previous school all around record of 36.9 with a 37.2 and the school floor record of 9.65 with a 9.7. All of this was done while adding new skills to her existing routines. Both school records in vault and all around helped the Lady Govs post a 141.5 team score that allowed them to beat Aberdeen Central’s 135.85 team score. This score is one of the highest recorded Lady Gov team scores. Outside of high school gymnastics, Mikah gives her time to coaching youth gymnasts from the Pierre area. In choir, she is a strong vocalist and quiet leader. Mikah picks up her parts quickly and is able to add to the ensemble. She has an ensemble mindset, and not a soloist mindset, which is a great asset for choir. She thinks about what she can do for, and what she can add, to the group and is is always focused and attentive, and is quick to admit when she needs more work or more help. Other nominees for the monthly award were Natalie Mohr of the Riggs High Band, Lady Governor gymnast Meg Erwin and Governor wrestlers Lincoln Turman, Jace Bench-Bresher and Maguire Raske.