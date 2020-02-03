Moser Named January Warrior of the Month at Riggs High

PIERRE, S.D. – Pierre Governor Senior Mikah Moser has been named the January Warrior of the Month at Riggs High School Moser is a multi-sport athlete that has earned state qualifying scores for beam, bars, vault, floor and all around. Multiple in-season qualifying scores have earned her a spot in the 2020 State Gymnastics Meet. She also scored season highs on all events at the Pierre Triangular against Rapid City Stevens and Central. Then at the Pierre Triangular with Aberdeen and SC, she tied the vault and all around school records she set in 2018. She has been within .2 of breaking the school record on bars that was set in 1984. In addition to being a team co-captain for the Governor Gymnastics program. Mikah is a great role model and leader in and out the gym. Outside of high school gymnastics, Mikah gives her time to volleyball, pole vaulting and coaching youth gymnasts from the Pierre area. Mikah has a 4.0 GPA. Also nominated for the award were sophomore Emirie Stephens and junior Aubrey Westover, both members of the Governors gymnastics squad. The “Warrior of the Month” award was created as a way to recognize students involved in athletics, fine arts, and other extracurricular activities at T.F. Riggs High School. This award is presented to our students in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard.