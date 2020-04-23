Moser Earns Certified Athletic Administrators Title

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) is pleased to announce that Brian Moser, Athletic Director at Pierre School District, has been recognized by this association as a Certified Athletic Administrator. Brian is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism. To earn this distinction, Brian has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate’s educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination. Pierre School District Superintendent Kelley Glodt says Pierre is very fortunate to have Someone with Brian’s knowledge and experience to director our athletic programs. The students, parents, and community benefit greatly from his dedication and determination to build quality programs with high participation rates!