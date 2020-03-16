Moser Discusses Pierre School District Sports Plans

PIERRE, S.D. – The High School Sports season in South Dakota has ground to a halt with the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic outbreak world wide. The Pierre Governor spring sports offerings are all on hold for now. Pierre Riggs High School Athletic Director Brian Moser says there is no sports going on anywhere in Pierre as far as Riggs High School is concerned.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association postpoined last weekend’s State Class B Girls basketball after before Friday’s game and this weekends 5 State Basketball tournaments. Moser says that the spring sports that have been allowed to start will not be allowed to start back up until the SDHSAA gives the approval

Moser does say that he knows there will probably be a rescheduling of events if and when the State gives the spring athletes to OK to resume

The Governors track and field teams first two indoor meets of the season have already been cancelled while both boys tennis and girls golf teams can expect some of their early season meets to be cancelled as well.